Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Halsey, and more react to 2022 Grammy nominations

With the 2022 Grammy nominations now announced, musicians across genres have begun celebrating their recognition from the Recording Academy on social media.

Consequently, some of the artists that helped announce nominations also happen to be the ones who received the most.

For example, Jon Batiste, who was a part of the nominations livestream, tweeted "11 !!!!!!!!!!!!" in reference to the amount of nominations he received (the most of any artist this year).

R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R., who was also a part of Tuesday's announcement, also reacted on Twitter, saying "🥺🥺🥺 8 Noms. WOW GOD IS GOOD."

Pop rappers Doja Cat and Lil Nas X took more animated approaches, both using multiple tweets to show their disbelief. Doja, another nomination frontrunner, seemed surprised and amused at her eight nominations.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X live tweeted his reactions, celebrating his No. 1 hits "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" both being recognized, before sharing a NSFW statement in response to his Album of the Year nomination.

Nas closed the loop on his reactions on a much more whole some note though, tweeting "don't have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys 😭🤍"

Halsey, whose recent album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was somewhat of a departure from the rest of their albums, shared a similarly gracious statement: "Really wasn't expecting that! It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent [Reznor] and Atticus Ross], and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here's to taking risks 🥂"

Plus, they gave another shoutout to their "Boy With Luv" collaborators BTS, who got nominated for their smash hit single "Butter."

Elsewhere, Best New Artist nominee Japanese Breakfast reacted to the news with a simple "WTF!!!!!!!!!"

And country star Mickey Guyton exclaimed "Holy s---" before quote tweeting the caption "Love you!" on a video of her collaborator and fellow nominee Victoria Banks congratulating her.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 and will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET/ 5–8:30 p.m. PT.