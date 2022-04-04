Allow Dillon Francis to explain his Walgreens bag of groceries at the Grammys

The hottest fashion accessory on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet? A Walgreens bag filled with Little Bites muffins.

Producer and DJ Dillon Francis arrived at the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday with just that, posing on the red carpet outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena with the grocery bag and his ticket for the ceremony.

On Twitter, Francis shared how the viral moment came to be, explaining that he hadn't planned on attending the show but decided to after receiving a last-minute invite from Diplo, nominated as a producer for Major Lazer's Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.

Dillon Francis Dillon Francis at the 2022 Grammy Awards | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Story time: I went to Walgreens (this is not a paid promo, CVS was too far) to buy a shaver & saw they had little bites on sale so bought those too cause and wanted to pass them out to the crowd at my Vegas show today," Francis began his thread. "When I got back to my hotel I ran into @Diplo in the lobby."

Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, then extended his extra Grammys ticket to Francis, who initially declined since he had to DJ a separate gig soon. After Diplo assured him he'd get back in time for his show, "I'm like screw it I'll go," Francis tweeted. "I didn't think we were gonna walk the red carpet until we ended up walking the red carpet."

"None of this was sponsored it was just an insanely last minute invite to the Grammys which I throughly enjoyed," Francis continued, noting that while he was late to his set ("Never listen to Diplo"), he was able to hand out the discounted Little Bites to attendees.

Francis shared photos from the Grammys red carpet on Instagram, including one with Diplo, who re-shared the image and joked that he "brought my DoorDash delivery boy" to the ceremony. On his own Instagram, Diplo — a three-time Grammy winner and 11-time nominee — also joked about losing the Grammy (to Black Coffee's Subconsciously) with the Arthur clenched fist meme.