Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion finally get to perform 'WAP' live together at the Grammys

While they may not have been able to be as nasty as they want to be with the CBS censors standing by, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion finally got to link up Sunday night and perform the brash brilliance that is "WAP" live at the 2021 Grammys.

And their performance not only matched the aesthetic feast of the "WAP" music video, it went even bigger — literally, as the gargantuan stripper heel and bed props made the rendition feel larger than life. Cardi and Megan also twerked and moved like there was no tomorrow, and the insane background graphics amplified the colorful nature of the song.

The number came after Megan — who nabbed two awards earlier in the evening and would soon collect a third — rapped her hits "Body" and "Savage," and Cardi performed her song "Up."

Image zoom Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

When this year's Grammy performers were initially announced, there were no guarantees that Megan and Cardi would be performing together, even though they were both slated to appear live during the telecast.

But the onstage collaboration felt fated, given how Cardi B was still showing up without any nominations. While she made the decision last year to have her music instead be considered for the 2022 ceremony, it would feel almost wrong for a night celebrating the music of 2020 to not acknowledge last year's chart-topper, which has become the most successful female rap collaboration of all time.

The performance was the cherry on top of an already momentous first Grammys for Megan Thee Stallion, who was nominated for four awards, including Record of the Year and Best New Artist.