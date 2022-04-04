BTS tease their dream collaborators at the Grammys — including Lady Gaga

The South Korean sensation gave different answers for artists they'd like to collaborate with.

BTS isn't finished conquering the American music scene.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where the South Korean boy band are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, represented their latest chance to snag the trophy that has thus far eluded them. But will they also continue to collaborate with stateside artists? When asked about this at the red carpet on Sunday, BTS suggested several possibilities.

Asked about their dream list of collaborators at the E! red carpet presentation, BTS members came up with several answers. Suga said Lady Gaga (nominated this year for her latest collaboration album with Tony Bennett), while V suggested Best New Artist contender Olivia Rodrigo. J-Hope's contribution was J. Balvin (also performing at the ceremony) and RM said Snoop Dogg (not nominated for anything this year, but an immortal icon nevertheless).

BTS Grammy Awards Arrivals BTS on the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Elsewhere, on EW's red carpet show, BTS gave an extra shout-out to Silk Sonic after hanging out with them backstage. The band, led by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, opened the Grammys with their performance. BTS is also set to perform at this year's ceremony, in-person unlike last year where they streamed in from Seoul, and RM promised that "everything" about this rendition will be "new."

BTS previously collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of their single "Butter." The original version of "Butter" is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

