Fans were not sure what to expect from BTS' performance at the Grammy Awards tonight.

On Tuesday — just five days before the live awards ceremony in Las Vegas — the group announced that member Jungkook (full name Jeon Jung-kook) tested positive for COVID-19 after he arrived in the U.S. on Monday. BTS' label Big Hit Music shared that Jungkook initially tested negative before his departure from Korea, but had mild symptoms and was under self-quarantine.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCT test," read Big Hit Music's statement. "While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday."

At the time, the label said his participation in the scheduled performance alongside members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V — all nominated this year in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song "Butter" — would be "determined by the local regulations on COVID-19 while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer."

Thankfully, Jungkook tested negative on Saturday. "We would like to inform you that BTS member Jungkook was released from quarantine as of the 2nd (Sat) local time in the United States after being diagnosed with COVID-19," Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse Saturday night. "Jungkook has been self-isolating and receiving treatment since the 27th (Sunday), U.S. local time, and according to the quarantine guidelines in the U.S., daily activities are possible from today. During quarantine, he developed a mild sore throat, but has recovered."

BTS performs at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Jungkook wasn't just well enough to perform, he started the band's performance coming down from the sky like the next James Bond. The full band then went into a performance of "Butter" (after a fun little Olivia Rodrigo moment). And we'll probably be ruining our entire sweater drawer trying to recreate that dance break.

Jungkook was the last of BTS' seven members to announce they had contracted COVID-19 in recent months. On March 23, J-Hope tested positive for COVID-19. The label said he had a mild sore throat and was under quarantine, noting that the diagnosis would not disrupt the group's travel plans. Suga, RM, and Jin previously contracted the virus in December, while Jimin tested positive in January. All members are vaccinated.

