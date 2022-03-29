BTS member Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the Korean pop group's scheduled performance at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The South Korean singer, full name Jeon Jung-kook, tested positive after he arrived in the U.S. on Monday to prepare for BTS' performance at the awards show on April 3, the group's label Big Hit Music shared on Korean mobile app Weverse.

Jungkook has mild symptoms, including a sore throat, and has been under self-quarantine. According to the label, the star initially tested negative prior to his departure from Korea.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCT test," the statement read. "While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday."

It's unclear if Jungkook will take the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday. Bit Hit Music noted that his participation in the scheduled performance alongside members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V will be "determined by the local regulations on COVID-19 while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer."

EW has reached out to the Recording Academy and BTS' reps for comment about the fate of the performance.

Jungkook BTS member Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 days before Grammys performance | Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

The update comes four days after fellow member J-Hope tested positive for COVID-19. The label said he had a mild sore throat and has been under quarantine, noting that the diagnosis would not disrupt the group's travel plans. Suga, RM, and Jin previously contracted the virus in December, while Jimin tested positive in January. All members are vaccinated.

All the aforementioned top nominees are nominated in the coveted Album of the Year category alongside Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. At this year's ceremony, BTS also picked up their second Grammys nomination for their chart-topping "Butter" in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

The 2022 Grammys airs Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

