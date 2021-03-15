BTS are predictably 'Dynamite' during Grammys performance

BTS lit it up like dynamite on Sunday — and ticked off another major milestone, putting in their first ever solo performance at the Grammys.

The band had previously appeared during past music's biggest night ceremonies, having performed their "Old Town Road" remix with Lil Nas X in 2020, and presenting Best R&B Album in 2018. This year, they brought their chart-topping "Dynamite" to the Grammys stage.

Image zoom BTS perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards | Credit: CBS

Kicking things off from inside a plush velvet plume, the group showed off their razor-sharp dance moves before slickly moving over to a re-creation of the Grammys red carpet (according to host Trevor Noah, BTS did not end up traveling to Los Angeles for the ceremony due to pandemic restrictions, so they recreated as many Grammys set pieces as they could. The group soon moved their way up a steel stairwell and found themselves on top of a giant skyscraper in downtown Seoul. It was a fittingly sky-high send-off for one of the biggest band's in the world.

In addition to performing, the K-pop superstars also snagged their first ever musical Grammy nomination, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (they ended up losing to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me").