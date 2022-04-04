The superduo won also won in the three other categories they were nominated in: Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and Song of the Year.

Silk Sonic boomed at the 2022 Grammy Awards, winning all four of the categories they were up for, including Record of the Year.

Keith Urban — temporarily speechless after a performance by H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, and Travis Barker — presented the award at the top of the third hour of the ceremony to the superduo otherwise known as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The two grooved their way to the stage as their winning song, "Leave the Door Open" played them on.

"Listen, listen, we are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point. But in the industry we call that a clean sweep," .Paak said at the mic, referencing their three other wins — for Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and Song of the Year. "To all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all! Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We gettin' drunk. We know a lot of y'all's fans might be upset, so we're gonna get outta here before the internet get to talkin'. Bruno?"

Mars kept his part brief: "God bless you all, goodnight."

Silk Sonic Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars at the 2022 Grammy Awards. | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Two of the fandoms .Paak may have been wary of upsetting were those of Billie Ellish and Tony Bennett, both of whom would have made history if they'd won Record of the Year, an award recognizing the artist's performance as well as that of the producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers behind it).

Eillish would have won for the third year in a row, making her the first person to ever achieve that milestone — and the first artist to win the award three times unaccompanied. (She previously won the award for "Everything I Wanted" and "Bad Guy.") And if Bennett's song with Lady Gaga, "I Get a Kick Out of You," had won, it would have made him the oldest recipient of the award.

The full list of nominees for Record of the Year was: Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License"; Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever"; Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"; ABBA's "I Still Have Faith in You"; Jon Batiste's "Freedom"; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You"; Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Cesar and Giveon's "Peaches"; Brandi Carlile's "Right on Time"; Doja Cat ft. SZA's "Kiss Me More"; and tonight's winner, Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open."

The 64th Grammy Awards aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

