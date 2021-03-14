Blue Ivy Carter wins Grammy, becomes second youngest honoree at age 9

Talent really does run in the family.

Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy Award alongside mom Beyoncé on Sunday afternoon, picking up hardware for "Brown Skin Girl" during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony.

Carter, nine, is the second youngest artist to win a Grammy. Leah Peasall won Album of the Year for the O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack in 2002 when she was 8. "Brown Skin Girl" is from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

The Grammy Premiere Ceremony began streaming live at 3 p.m. ET on Grammy.com, and the live broadcast of the 63rd Grammy Awards begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Scheduled performances include Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Brandi Carlile.