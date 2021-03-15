Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year again at the Grammys, dedicates it to Megan Thee Stallion

The singer made history as the first female artist to win the award two years in a row.

Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" just won Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammys, making her the first female artist to win this category two years in a row. But the young singer continued her awards show tradition of saying that another nominee deserved the win instead.

Eilish took home the hardware Sunday night in the category that awards a single song, recognizing the artist's performance as well as the producer(s), recording engineer(s), and/or mixer(s), and mastering engineer(s). The Beatles' Ringo Starr presented her the award, which she dedicated to her fellow nominee, Megan Thee Stallion.

"This is really embarrassing for me. Megan, girl ... I was going to write a speech about how much you deserve this, but then I was like, there's no way they're going to choose me," Eilish said with a laugh. "I was like, it's hers! You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable. You're a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful, you're so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly. Genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"

Image zoom Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Grammys | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The crowd erupted in applause at Eilish's request as Megan hid her face in her hands. "But thank you also," Eilish continued. "I really do appreciate this. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to Ringo, I love you. I love my team, thank you for seeing me. Thank you to my brother Finneas. Thanks for doing this. I love you."

