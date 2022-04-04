Billie Eilish salutes late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with Grammys performance

The pop star wore a shirt emblazoned with Hawkins' face while performing "Happier Than Ever."

The Foo Fighters opted to skip the Grammy Awards on Sunday, so weren't able to pay tribute to their recently deceased drummer Taylor Hawkins. But Billie Eilish offered up one in their place, incorporating a salute to Hawkins into her live performance.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia — where the band was scheduled to perform at the Estéreo Picnic music festival. The Foo Fighters subsequently canceled all their upcoming live performances and decided not to attend the Grammys, where they won all three awards for which they were nominated for their recent album Medicine at Midnight.

Hawkins played on Medicine at Midnight, contributed to EW's recent oral history of the Foo Fighters, and also appeared in the band's horror film Studio 666.

Billie Eilish, Taylor Hawkins Billie Eilish wore a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her Grammys performance. | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

When it came time for Eilish to perform "Happier Than Ever," the title track of her latest Grammy-nominated album, she donned a T-shirt emblazoned with Hawkins' image. As she was taking her bow at the end of the performance, she lifted up the shirt to make sure no one missed it.