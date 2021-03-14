Billie Eilish makes Grammy history after theme song for unreleased No Time To Die wins

The latest James Bond installment is set to premiere on Oct. 8 after several delays.

Nobody's seen the movie yet, but the music from the newest James Bond film is already winning awards.



Billie Eilish's theme from No Time to Die won a visual-media Grammy Award Sunday afternoon, marking the first time in the history of the ceremony that a song from an unreleased movie won. In years past, the song would have been disqualified, but the Grammy soundtrack committee rewrote its rules to account for the pandemic's chaotic impact on movie release dates.



No Time to Die was slated for an April 2020 release date, and Eilish released the song on Feb.13, 2020. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a wave of postponements hit the next outing in the spy franchise, ultimately bumping it to October 2021. Nevertheless, the song debuted at No. 1 in England and No. 16 on the U.S.'s Billboard pop chart.



Eilish shares the award with her brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote "No Time to Die." Eilish is also the youngest musician to write a James Bond theme song.



This is the fourth time 007 has ushered in a Grammy win. The other honorees were George Martin for arranging Paul McCartney & Wings' "Live and Let Die" in 1973 and Adele and Thomas Newman for the score from Skyfall in 2013.



Other visual media Grammys awarded on Sunday include Taika Waititi for best compilation soundtrack for 2019's black comedy JoJo Rabbit and Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir for the Joker score.



"Well, I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now," Waititi joked as he accepted his award from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.