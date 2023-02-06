Beyoncé breaks the record for most Grammys won by a single artist

When Renaissance won the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, it gave the iconic musician her 32nd trophy — an achievement unmatched by anyone else.

You will never break her soul — and you probably won't break her records either.

One thing that united every attendee of this year's Grammy Awards, from Lizzo to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was how impressed they all felt that Beyoncé was attending the same event as them. And who wouldn't be impressed by Beyoncé? After all, the iconic musician just broke the record for the most Grammys ever won by a single person.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Beyoncé accepting her record-breaking 32nd Grammy Award. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Going into Sunday night, the holder of that record was Hungarian-British orchestra conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997 having won 31 Grammys for musical achievements like his definitive recording of Richard Wagner's complete Ring cycle. But Beyoncé matched that record on Sunday when she earned her 31st competitive trophy by winning Best R&B Song with "Cuff It," from her latest album Renaissance.

Beyoncé finally surpassed Solti when she won her 32nd Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album, for Renaissance. When the album was released, the musician posted a note to her website dedicating the work to her late gay Uncle Jonny and the other "fallen angels" of queer club culture. She re-upped those thanks during her acceptance speech for the record-breaking award.

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre," Beyoncé said on stage.

Host Trevor Noah immediately took the stage to declare, "the GOAT debate is over. It's her."

Yet of all those many trophies, Beyoncé has yet to win the biggest Grammy category: Album of the Year. But Renaissance is a nominee this year, so Beyoncé might cap off a history-making night with one more achievement.