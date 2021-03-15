Beyoncé breaks record for most wins by a singer in Grammy history

With wins for Best Rap Performance and Best R&B Performance, Beyoncé has set a new record for most Grammys by a singer with 28.

Beyoncé may not have performed at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, but she did make history.

The superstar first appeared on screen to accompany Megan Thee Stallion to the winners' podium after their collaboration "Savage" won Best Rap Performance. Beyoncé was mostly up there to smile at Meg and cheer her on. Still, host Trevor Noah butted in immediately after to note that with this win, Beyoncé had tied the record for most Grammy wins by a singer, male or female.

But of course, the night wasn't over yet. Later on, Beyoncé made history when she won her 28th Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance with "Black Parade," breaking the previous record set by Alison Krauss.

Image zoom Beyoncé at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it's been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the beautiful Black queens and kings who continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," Beyoncé said in her speech.

She wasn't the only member of her family to win a Grammy on Sunday, either. Her daughter Blue Ivy Carter became the second-youngest winner ever, at 9 years old, when the mother-daughter duo won Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony.

I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son. Blue, congratulations, you won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you," Beyoncé continued in her speech. "I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. You all are my babies."

It was possible that Beyoncé could've added another win to her record, but she ultimately lost Record of the Year to Billie Eilish at the end of the night. That's the strange element of this story: Despite her record number of wins, Beyoncé still has yet to get any wins in two of the biggest Grammy categories, Record of the Year or Album of the Year.