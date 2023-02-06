The best and worst moments from the 2023 Grammy Awards

High: Beyoncé's love on top

Plastic off the sofa, passing into Grammy legend: Ask not why James Corden had to be the one to present it; CBS synergy always wins. But Bey didn't need to hear her name to know that history had just been made, and her brief, gracious acceptance speech for Best Dance/Electronic Album — which officially made her the Recording Academy's most awarded artist of all time — paid tribute to her late Uncle Johnny, her teary superstar husband standing in the audience, and the queer community "for your love, and for inventing the genre." (Did also-ran Diplo mouth something shady when her name was announced? Maybe.)