An eyewitness account of what you didn't see on television at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

We swear Grammys meme Ben Affleck wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV

Not every function can be like a Dunkin' run.

Dejected meme king Ben Affleck once again went viral for his supposed misery at Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. But, wait, hold the cigarettes: the actor — forever immortalized on the internet thanks to the photo of him morosely taking a smoke break — probably wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV.

One EW editor who attended the ceremony observed that Affleck spent much of the evening mixing and mingling with fellow peers, including fellow thespian Adrien Brody and music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z. He also exchanged niceties with Dwayne Johnson, who was on hand to surprise superfan and nominee Adele, whom the Black Adam star presented with the Best Pop Solo Performance award.

Affleck also shared a kiss with wife Jennifer Lopez after she presented for Best Pop Vocal Album.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammys | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"He definitely gravitated toward the other actors in the room the most — that seemed to be where he was the most comfortable," our editor said. "But he was generally having a good time. He seemed a little out of his element during the performances, but we've all seen that dad at the concert who doesn't know exactly what to do with himself."

Who among us has never dissociated at a public function, really?

Regardless, not everything can be captured on TV, and so Affleck promptly went viral on Twitter.

The outing comes after Affleck and Lopez, who wed last summer, were spotted filming a commercial for Dunkin' in Medford, Mass., just northwest of Boston, early last month.