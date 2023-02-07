We swear Grammys meme Ben Affleck wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV
Not every function can be like a Dunkin' run.
Dejected meme king Ben Affleck once again went viral for his supposed misery at Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. But, wait, hold the cigarettes: the actor — forever immortalized on the internet thanks to the photo of him morosely taking a smoke break — probably wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV.
One EW editor who attended the ceremony observed that Affleck spent much of the evening mixing and mingling with fellow peers, including fellow thespian Adrien Brody and music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z. He also exchanged niceties with Dwayne Johnson, who was on hand to surprise superfan and nominee Adele, whom the Black Adam star presented with the Best Pop Solo Performance award.
Affleck also shared a kiss with wife Jennifer Lopez after she presented for Best Pop Vocal Album.
"He definitely gravitated toward the other actors in the room the most — that seemed to be where he was the most comfortable," our editor said. "But he was generally having a good time. He seemed a little out of his element during the performances, but we've all seen that dad at the concert who doesn't know exactly what to do with himself."
Who among us has never dissociated at a public function, really?
Regardless, not everything can be captured on TV, and so Affleck promptly went viral on Twitter.
The outing comes after Affleck and Lopez, who wed last summer, were spotted filming a commercial for Dunkin' in Medford, Mass., just northwest of Boston, early last month.
At this year's Grammys, Beyoncé took home her 32nd gramophone after Renaissance nabbed the Best Dance/Electronic Album win, breaking the record for the most Grammys ever won by a single person. Viola Davis also reached EGOT status after winning the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me. Other highlights include Harry Styles taking home the Album of the Year win and Kim Petras becoming the first openly trans pop singer to win a Grammy for Sam Smith's "Unholy."
