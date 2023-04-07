The Recording Academy addressed its membership after listening to music industry feedback regarding the 2024 Grammys eligibility period.

Grammys to extend 2024 eligibility period after concerns from members of the music community

The Grammys have addressed apprehensions over its 2024 eligibility dates.

In an internal memo to Grammys voters obtained by EW, the head of the Recording Academy indicated a two-week extension to the qualification period for its upcoming awards timeline.

"After listening to concerns from some members of the music community, we have decided to amend the end date of the previously announced eligibility period," CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. said in the statement. "The eligibility deadline for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be extended by two weeks, to Friday, September 15, 2023."

Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Styles won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammys | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The Recording Academy announced in March that the 2024 eligibility period — which began on Oct. 1, 2022 — would run through Aug. 31, roughly one month earlier than it traditionally ends.

Mason, Jr.'s statement also noted that the earlier change benefitted the "awards process" and grants the group "flexibility throughout Grammy season," particularly for the nominations timeline "and the booking of the Grammy telecast, Premiere Ceremony, Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective, and other important celebrations throughout Grammy Week."

The message concluded with Mason, Jr. noting, "We care about the impact of this date change on our community and make this adjustment in the spirit of partnership and collaboration."

EW has reached out to Mason, Jr. and the Recording Academy for more information about the memo.

