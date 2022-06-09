New awards for the 2023 ceremony include Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, and more.

The Grammys add 5 more categories, making it easier than ever to EGOT

It just became easier than ever to EGOT.

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that the Grammy Awards have expanded to include five new categories for the 2023 ceremony. If you're keeping track, that means next year's awards show will give out trophies for 91 total categories, which is the most awards given out since 2010.

The new categories being recognized at the 65th Grammys include: Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. Plus, there will also be a new special merit award given out for Best Song for Social Change.

Get the details on all the new categories below:

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Recognizes the written excellence, profession, and art of songwriting honoring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.

Best Alternative Music Performance: A track and single category that recognizes the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance: A track and single category that recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominantly of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: An album category that recognizes excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.

Best Song for Social Change: This special merit award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peace building, and empathy.

These new categories, along with some other rule changes, came about through the Recording Academy's annual process of reviewing proposals from its membership body (made up of music creators and professionals).

"We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress, and collaboration," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry."

