2023 Grammy Awards nominations: Watch Live

It's time to find out which musical artists will be up for the coveted golden gramophone.

It's time to face the music once again: the 2023 Grammy nominations here.

After an incendiary year in music that marked the return of legendary artists like Adele and Beyoncé, the Recording Academy is unveiling its newest slate of nominees beginning at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET.

The nominations announcement, which will be livestreamed on the Grammy website and social media channels, is being held at both the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas as part of its upcoming Latin Grammy Week 2022. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will be joined by previous Grammy nominees and winners to help in the reveal, including Jimmie Allen, Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, and Olivia Rodrigo. Country music stars Dan + Shay and actual icon Cyndi Lauper will both pull double duty as they perform and present their own respective categories.

You can also watch the announcement live below:

Following the nominations, music fans are going to have to wait a few months to find out who will actually take one home. The 2023 Grammys will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 5.

Check back as we update this post with all the nominees.

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" - Abba

"Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher - Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… - Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Thank You - Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - Abba

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" - Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" - Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

"African Tales" - Paquito D'Rivera

"El País Invisible" - Miguel Zenón

"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" - Danilo Pérez

"Refuge" - Geoffrey Keezer

"Snapshots" - Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" - Armand Hutton

"How Deep Is Your Love' - Matt Cusson

"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" - Danny Elfman

"Minnesota, WI" - Remy Le Beouf

"Scrapple from the Apple" - John Beasley



