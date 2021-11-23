Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and more top list of Grammy nominees.

See the full list of 2022 Grammy Award nominations

The nominations for music's biggest night are in.

The Recording Academy has revealed the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, and the awards body is spreading the love around. For the first time, it celebrates 10 nominees in each of the general field categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. announced the nominees Tuesday morning, alongside Recording Academy Chair Tammy Hurt, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, rock band Måneskin, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, and current nominees Tayla Parx, Nate Bargatze, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Finneas, and H.E.R..

Jon Batiste Justin Bieber Olivia Rodrigo Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the top nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards. | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; JMEnternational/getty images

This year's nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from nearly 22,000 eligible entries that were released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. The final round of Grammy voting will take place Dec. 6, 2021–Jan. 5, 2022.

The 64th awards show will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 and will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET/ 5–8:30 p.m. PT.

The Grammys hands out awards in 26 different fields and across 86 categories. See a sampling of the nominees below, and visit the Grammys website for a complete list of nominees in every category.

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Good Days" — SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"M Y . L I F E" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King's Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris

"camera roll" — Kacey Musgraves

"Cold" — Chris Stapleton

"Country Again" — Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti

"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence" — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Opera Recording

"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

"Glass: Akhnaten" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

"Little: Soldier Songs" — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Music Video

"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists

The Grammys air Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.