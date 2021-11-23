See the full list of 2022 Grammy Award nominations
Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and more top list of Grammy nominees.
The nominations for music's biggest night are in.
The Recording Academy has revealed the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, and the awards body is spreading the love around. For the first time, it celebrates 10 nominees in each of the general field categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
This year's top nominees include Jon Batiste with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are close on their heels with 7 nods apiece. Each of those artists is nominated for the night's top award, Album of the Year, and are joined in that category by Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, and Lil Nas X.
The awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. announced the nominees Tuesday morning, alongside Recording Academy Chair Tammy Hurt, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, rock band Måneskin, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, and current nominees Tayla Parx, Nate Bargatze, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Finneas, and H.E.R..
This year's nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from nearly 22,000 eligible entries that were released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. The final round of Grammy voting will take place Dec. 6, 2021–Jan. 5, 2022.
The 64th awards show will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 and will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET/ 5–8:30 p.m. PT.
The Grammys hands out awards in 26 different fields and across 86 categories. See a sampling of the nominees below, and visit the Grammys website for a complete list of nominees in every category.
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song of the Year
"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)
"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
"Before" — James Blake
"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It" — Caribou
"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol
"The Business" — Tiësto
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Damage" — H.E.R.
"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
"Damage" — H.E.R.
"Good Days" — SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon
"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light — Eric Bellinger
Something To Say — Cory Henry
Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two — Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" — Cardi B
"M Y . L I F E" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Album
The Off Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King's Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Country Song
"Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris
"camera roll" — Kacey Musgraves
"Cold" — Chris Stapleton
"Country Again" — Thomas Rhett
"Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes
"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations — The Baylor Project
SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
Flor — Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos — Camilo
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Revelación — Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Jose — J Balvin
KG0516 — KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
Best Global Music Performance
"Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab
"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti
"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence" — WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath — LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy
8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land — Barack Obama
Best Opera Recording
"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
"Glass: Akhnaten" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
"Little: Soldier Songs" — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Music Video
"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside — Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia — David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul — Various Artists
The Grammys air Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.
