Watch the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet livestream with EW and PEOPLE
Music's brightest stars will soon light up the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but before the coveted gold-plated gramophones are handed out, be sure to tune into EW and PEOPLE's annual red carpet special for this year's 64th Grammy Awards.
PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein are back as hosts for PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where the duo will interview some of your favorite musical artists before they hit the stage on Sunday.
The livestream begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, available to watch in the video above. The red carpet special will also be available to stream on EW and PEOPLE's YouTube channels, EW and PEOPLE's Twitter feeds, and EW and PEOPLE's Facebook pages.
Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah will once again emcee music's biggest night, where Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are top nominees. The artists are also all vying for the Album of the Year award alongside Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, and duo Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.
Along with many of the nominees, performers scheduled to hit the stage in Vegas include Silk Sonic, John Legend, J Balvin, BTS, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, and more. The long-awaited ceremony comes after several postponements earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Catch up on everything else you to know about music's biggest night here.
The 64th Grammy Awards airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.
