2022 Grammy Awards ceremony lands new date and location

The new date also means that the CMT Music Awards will move from its original scheduled date of April 3 to a TBA later date that month.

It's official: The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony has a new date — and a new venue.

According to an announcement from the Recording Academy and CBS Tuesday, music's biggest night will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, with The Daily Show's Trevor Noah returning as host.

The announcement confirms the long-standing rumors that this year, the ceremony won't be held in its usual Los Angeles venue.

"We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO, said in a statement. "From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy's mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution."

Grammy Awards Placeholder Grammy Award trophy

Billboard first addressed the news that the show might be moving to a Las Vegas arena, citing the MGM Grand Garden Arena as the front-runner for the event. Located on the Las Vegas Strip and inside the MGM Grand Hotel, the venue has both the seating capacity and availability to accommodate the needs of the Grammy ceremony, which made it an ideal choice. In addition, it's no stranger to award shows: The MGM Grand has hosted the Latin Grammy Awards six times (2014-2021), the Academy of Country Music Awards 12 times (2006-2019), and the Billboard Music Awards 17 times (1997-2019.)

Although the Grammy Awards have been traditionally held in Los Angeles — and this would mark the first time the show has left the city since January 2018 — it's also not the first time the show has moved locations. The ceremony has been held in New York 11 times, as well as once in Nashville in 1973.

The new date also means that the CMT Music Awards will move from its original scheduled date of April 3 to a later date in April. More information will be announced at a later date, but the new airdate will also mark the first time the CMT Awards will air on CBS as well as be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

"Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them," said Jack Sussman, CBS' executive vice president of specials, music, live events, and alternative programming. "Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we're thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring."

The 2022 Grammy Awards were originally scheduled to be held at the end of this month at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. On Jan. 5, the Recording Academy and CBS announced in a joint statement that the ceremony had been postponed for the second year in a row.

Grammy Nominations 2022 Grammy nominees. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images; Denise Truscello/Getty Images; Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.