Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and more react to 2021 Grammy nominations

The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and some would say they are just as weird as this year has been for music.

That being said, many artists who are getting their first nominations, or are getting recognized for projects that are very important to them are celebrating the Grammys news on social media.

While her “Savage” collaborator Beyoncé, who leads the nominations this year with nine, has not reacted to the good news yet, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement: “Being nominated for a GRAMMY is something I’ve always dreamed about and it really is a true honor. I’m so grateful for all the love, support and recognition I have received over the last few months and as well as The Academy, more than anything I would like to thank my Hotties, who have helped make any of this possible. I love you all.”

She also posted a couple tweets to get her Hotties to celebrate with her.

Over in South Korea, K-pop kings BTS posted a video of their reactions to getting nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

And even posted another angle for their loyal ARMY to enjoy, and add to their fancams.

While he still garnered quite a few nominations, singer Justin Bieber was one of the artists to express confusion at the Grammys for not categorizing his work on Changes as R&B like he’d intended.

Meanwhile, Jhene Aiko, a singer who was nominated in two R&B categories in addition to her first Album of the Year nomination, was exuberant about the honor.

She was quick to congratulate her partner Big Sean too, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance alongside Nipsey Hussle.

Big Sean returned the favor, and also thanks the Academy for honoring his late collaborator.

The 2021 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air live on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Read on for more reactions from this year’s nominees.

