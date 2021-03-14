Grammys

Kanye West, Taylor Swift added to Grammy categories only 24 hours before nominations announcement
The Recording Academy expanded several categories just one day prior to announcing the full slate of nominees, which added nods for ABBA, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and more.
Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Halsey, and more react to 2022 Grammy nominations
Gratitude and emojis flowed freely on Twitter from the nominees.
See the full list of 2022 Grammy Award nominations
Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and more top 2022 Grammy Awards nominations.
Kacey Musgraves sends a message after being excluded from Grammys' country category
2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, and more
See when the Oscars, SAG Awards, Grammys, and awards-positioning fall festivals will land ahead of the 2022 awards race.
The Weeknd will still boycott the Grammys despite recent changes
The Recording Academy may have axed its controversial nomination review committees, but the Weeknd is still out.
Grammys eliminate 'secret committees' protested by The Weeknd
Yes, Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn did win a Grammy for Folklore
The singer originally credited Alwyn under the alias William Bowery.
Grammys fall to an all-time ratings low, but top other pandemic-era awards shows
Watch Tiffany Haddish learn she won a Grammy in the most adorable way
The 2021 (COVID-safe) Grammys were surprisingly great
Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year again at the Grammys, dedicates it to Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé breaks record for most wins by a singer in Grammy history

With wins for Best Rap Performance and Best R&B Performance, Beyoncé has set a new record for most Grammys by a singer, with 28.

H.E.R. wins Song of the Year Grammy for 'I Can't Breathe'
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Taylor Swift returns to Grammys stage to perform 'Cardigan'-led medley
Grammys // March 14, 2021
The most memorable moments from the 2021 Grammy Awards
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion's endless hot girl summer continues with Grammy win for Best New Artist
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Harry Styles lets audiences adore him in opening Grammys performance
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Stars hit the red carpet at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Billie Eilish makes Grammy history after theme song for unreleased No Time To Die wins
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Blue Ivy Carter wins Grammy, becomes second youngest honoree at age 9
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Grammy Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Watch the Grammy Awards red carpet livestream with EW and PEOPLE
Grammys // March 14, 2021
Everything to know about the 2021 Grammy Awards
Grammys // March 12, 2021
What the Grammys looked like in 2001
Grammys // March 12, 2021
Let's predict the 2021 Grammy Awards
Grammys // March 12, 2021
Emily Lazar is moving the needle, one Grammy-nominated album at a time
Grammys // March 12, 2021
The Weeknd says he will boycott the Grammys going forward
Grammys // March 11, 2021
Revisiting Sinéad O'Connor's 1991 Grammys boycott
Music // March 11, 2021
Cardi B, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, more to perform at 2021 Grammy Awards
Awards // March 07, 2021
Grammys postponed to March due to COVID-19 concerns
Grammys // January 05, 2021
Jhené Aiko on recognizing her power while creating the Album of the Year-nominated Chilombo
Grammys // January 04, 2021
Music producer Andrew Watt breaks down his hits with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and more
Music // December 30, 2020
What Phoebe Bridgers is looking forward to at the Grammys
Grammys // December 16, 2020
Chika on her hometown, her competition, and being nominated for Best New Artist
Grammys // December 15, 2020
Brittany Howard on why the 2021 Grammy nominations for Jaime feel different
Grammys // December 14, 2020
The Weeknd calls Grammys 'corrupt,' slams lack of 'transparency' after nominations shutout
Grammys // November 24, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and more react to 2021 Grammy nominations
Grammys // November 24, 2020
