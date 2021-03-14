Kanye West, Taylor Swift added to Grammy categories only 24 hours before nominations announcement
The Recording Academy expanded several categories just one day prior to announcing the full slate of nominees, which added nods for ABBA, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and more.
Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Halsey, and more react to 2022 Grammy nominations
Gratitude and emojis flowed freely on Twitter from the nominees.
See the full list of 2022 Grammy Award nominations
Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and more top 2022 Grammy Awards nominations.
2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, and more
See when the Oscars, SAG Awards, Grammys, and awards-positioning fall festivals will land ahead of the 2022 awards race.
The Weeknd will still boycott the Grammys despite recent changes
The Recording Academy may have axed its controversial nomination review committees, but the Weeknd is still out.