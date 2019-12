See all the stars at the 2019 Gotham Awards

The annual IFP Gotham Awards honored some of the year’s best independent films and their creators Monday evening at a ceremony held in New York City. Stars who attended the 2019 event included Adam Driver (who won Best Actor for Marriage Story), Awkwafina (Best Actress winner for The Farewell), Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, and special honorees Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell, and Ava DuVernay. Keep clicking for more photos, and check out the full winners list to see who else went home with awards.