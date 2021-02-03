From 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' to 'Wolfwalkers,' here are all the trailers for this year's award-nominated films.

Watch the trailers for all the 2021 Golden Globes Best Picture nominees

There may have been fewer movies released in 2020 than any year in recent memory, but there were still plenty of prize-worthy greats among that limited supply. The 2021 Golden Globes released their nominations on Wednesday morning, and as usual divided their Best Picture film nominees into three categories: Drama, Comedy/Musical, and Animated.

But it was a weird year, so maybe you haven't seen all the nominees yet. Some of them, like Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, still aren't available for streaming or purchase (though that one is coming to Hulu later this month).

Below, check out all the trailers for every Golden Globes Best Picture nominee.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers