Congrats to Sal! Viewers love Tracy Morgan's pronunciation of Soul at Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan had an Adele Dazeem moment at the Golden Globes on Sunday, when he presented the Best Original Score category.

Many viewers were tickled and/or confused when Morgan announced that Sal (or was it Sow?) had won the category. He took to Twitter later in the evening to explain the mishap, writing, "Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!"

Fellow comic Fortune Feimster tweeted, "Congratulations to Sal! Tracy Morgan always brings the laughs."

"Nothing will ever be better than Tracy Morgan yelling 'Sal!' instead of 'Soul!'" NPR's Sam Sanders wrote.

The moment was made even better, as the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series nominees were on deck for their category and got to riff off what Morgan said.

Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, Ramy's Ramy Youssef, Black Monday's Don Cheadle, and others were on Zoom right after it happened, and joked about "Sal's Pizzeria" winning a Golden Globe.

After Soul won Best Score, co-composer Jon Batiste accepted the award and in a pretaped speech, said we "only have one life to live and one soul, and this soul is happy today."

He was followed by co-composer Trent Reznor, who's also known for fronting the Nine Inch Nails. Reznor thanked Disney Pixar for providing him with "the first piece of art I've ever made in my life that I can show to my kids."

Co-host Tina Fey even referred to her former 30 Rock costar's funny moment, calling Morgan a "beautiful sal."

"That feels like home to me," Fey added. She did a slight nod to their beloved comedy earlier Sunday when she introduced Morgan's segment by saying he was four awards short of an EGOT (the acronym for the prestigious distinction was made popular by 30 Rock).

Earlier in the night, Soul won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. It's the first Pixar film to feature a Black protagonist (voiced by Jamie Foxx), and the first feature-length Pixar movie to highlight a predominantly Black voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Tina Fey also star.