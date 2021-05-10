Tom Cruise gives back his three Golden Globe awards amid HFPA reckoning

Tom Cruise made a bold move amid the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association by returning the three Golden Globes statuettes he won over his career to the organization, EW has learned.

Cruise won awards from the HFPA, the voting body behind the Globes, in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July (Best Actor in a Drama), 1997 for Jerry Maguire (Best Actor in a Drama), and 2000 for Magnolia (Best Supporting Actor).

Deadline first reported the news.

The face of the Mission: Impossible movies is the latest star to make a show of protest against the HFPA after the group came under fire for its utter lack of diversity. This followed the publication of a Los Angeles Times exposé citing unethical practices.

A group of 100 PR firms recently joined forces in demanding "profound and lasting change" from the HFPA, while Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo were some of the high-profile celebrities joining the chorus. Some networks and studios, including Amazon and Netflix, stated they haven't worked with the organization since the issues were raised.

The HFPA recently announced a pledge for more transparency and diversification, while the advocacy group Time's Up vowed to hold them to that pledge.

On Monday, NBC announced that it would no longer air the 2022 Golden Globes while the HFPA works on its issues.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," the network said in a statement. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."