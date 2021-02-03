Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes from opposite coasts

Fey will host from New York while Poehler joins in from California.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are once again returning to host the Golden Globes. Apparently their joke from a past monologue at the ceremony is true: "When you run afoul of the Hollywood Foreign Press," they make you host this show again and again. Only this time, because of the pandemic of it all, there will be some slight changes.

Fey and Poehler technically won't share a stage but instead will be hosting from opposite coasts, reps for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions confirmed to EW.

Fey will be located at the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler will be situated at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Nominees will join in throughout the three-hour show from various locations around the world.

"We just have a few final questions which is, When? How? Why? Where? … that's all we need to find out but we're gonna figure it out," Poehler joked about the news during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

This now marks the fourth time Fey and Poehler will be jointly hosting the Golden Globes Awards, after previously hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Ricky Gervais, another frequent host of the ceremony, hosted the ceremony last year.

The news of Fey and Poehler's involvement arrives hours before actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announce nominees in major categories on Wednesday, followed by the complete list running online.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air live on NBC coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.