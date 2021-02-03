Stars react to their 2021 Golden Globes nominations

It took quite a few delays in the face of a global pandemic, but awards season is still happening as it usually does with the Golden Globes setting the tone for what films could lead to Oscars, and what new TV shows could be Emmy contenders.

Nominations were announced live early Wednesday by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's website and the Today show. As they sped through the list of names for 12 categories, it became a big day for projects like Promising Young Woman, The Crown, and Mank. See the nominees' reactions below — we'll be updating as the day goes on — and check out the full list of nominations here.

Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

The Crown (Best Television Series – Drama)

Peter Morgan (Creator)

"All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognised in this way by the HFPA. This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud."

Josh O'Connor (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama)

"Mind blown. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press! What an honor to be recognized by this group, and among these incredible artists. I share this acknowledgement with our entire cast and crew, our researchers, producers and of course Peter Morgan. Truly, a family I'm honored to be a part of."

Emma Corrin (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

"Thank you thank you! I am truly honoured to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O'Connor who has so deservingly been recognised today as well. It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana... "Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree."

Gillian Anderson (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

"I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognising me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season. It was an honour to be a part of it. I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our Thatcher come to life."

Emily in Paris (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Darren Star (Creator/Showrunner)

"Thank you to the HFPA for this amazing honor for EMILY IN PARIS. We had such a great time making this show in Paris with our amazing French crew. I also want to thank MTV Studios and Netflix for their unwavering support and separately congratulate Lily on her much deserved nomination - there is no one better."

Lily Collins (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

"Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show's nomination! I'm beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I'm so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I'm also incredibly proud of my Mank family and sending them so much love as well! I'm overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!"

The Great (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Tony McNamara (Creator/Showrunner)

"We're excited and grateful to be recognised by The Hollywood Foreign Press with this morning's Golden Globe nominations. It's a testament to the amazing team that make the show, the incredible talent of Elle and Nick, and our brilliant ensemble of actors. We love Gold in Imperial Russia."

Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama)

"Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder's daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support."

In a further statement to EW:

"Feels lovely. It's been a really long journey for this movie -- and even longer for [director] Darius Marder, who started working on this movie 13 years ago. It's something that has been so close to his heart, and so close to all our hearts who worked on this -- kind of like a little family that formed over this intense, low-budget shoot that took place against the odds. It's one of those crazy stories where you don't know if anyone will see this or how it will all turn out -- but it did in this incredible way that people seem to be connecting with.

It's just beautiful to see this film get this kind of shine, and also so many other films get the kind of shine that they maybe might not have in a normal year. With longer periods of time for people to check something out, and the fact that some of the bigger films were pushed, it has really created a lot of space. These more character-driven smaller films are the life blood of the industry, particularly in terms of where you discover new talent -- people like [Sound of Metal co-star] Paul Raci, who unfortunately was not nominated today, but rightly has been so celebrated for his performance in the film.I was excited to see Tahar Rahim nominated [for The Mauritanian] -- the story those guys told was really important, and Tahar is a friend who I worked with on Black Gold [released as Day of the Falcon in 2011]. I haven't [talked to him yet], I've sort of just woken up! I don't really think about it as going up against him, I just think it's beautiful that his work is being celebrated and in a way it might not have had time to be digested by viewers and voters in the past. I feel like when good work is celebrated that we all win."

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama)

"Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel. Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my co-stars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y'all are a big blessing."

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

"I'm overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM. These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment.

I especially want to congratulate the visionary of CHICAGO 7, Aaron Sorkin, and BORAT's Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme—sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce.

Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I'm so honoured—and in the event that we don't win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results."

Hamilton (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Over the Moon (Best Motion Picture – Animated)

Glen Keane (Director), Peilin Chou and Gennie Rim (Producers)

"What a tremendous honor for Over the Moon to be recognized today with a Golden Globe nomination. We truly hope the message of our film touches those who need inspiration to open themselves up to love--especially in the darkest of times. From Audrey Wells' beautiful script to our mighty songwriting team, unforgettable acting performances from our cast, to the artistry and heart our crew poured into this film everyday...we literally lived each moment of Fei Fei's journey as if it were our own. On behalf of the entire Over the Moon family, a huge thank you to the HFPA for this recognition!"

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air live on NBC coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.