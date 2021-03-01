Soul just picked up Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes.

It is the first Pixar film to feature a Black protagonist (voiced by Jamie Foxx), and the first feature-length Pixar movie to highlight a predominantly Black voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Tina Fey also star.

In his virtual acceptance speech, director and co-writer Pete Docter spoke about how jazz teaches us about the real world.

"We can't always control what happens in the world, but like a good jazz musician, we can try to turn that into something beautiful," he said. Producer Dana Murray also spoke, before turning it over to co-writer, and Pixar's first Black co-director, Kemp Powers, who was in Los Angeles.

"Being able to tell a universal tale that explored the meaning of life through the prism of a Black man's experience was a special honor, and though the details are specific, I really do believe our story is universal," Powers said.

Soul's success on Sunday not only bolsters its chances at the Oscars, but on a wider level, it's helping to amplify the ripple effects of Pixar's push for diversity in storytelling. The company last broke ground with 2017's Coco, its first title with a largely Latino cast.

"I think when people go to movies they want to see something that they've never seen, and that's a real key — that is finding new voices," Docter previously told EW. "I think it's essential for what we do and what we're already starting to do. I think it's the path we're on right now."

Soul also scored a nod for Best Original Score.