Schitt's Creek picks up two Golden Globes following Emmys sweep

It's simply the best.

Following its record-setting Emmy run, Schitt's Creek's final season continues its awards season run, this time taking home two Golden Globes. Following Catherine O'Hara's win for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, the show itself took home the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The beloved Pop TV series that found massive popularity on Netflix ran for six seasons as it followed the Rose family during a tough time: After losing their fortune, they relocated to Schitt's Creek, a small town, where they started over in a motel. It seems only fitting that the Roses end their run with a few riches.

Following the Best Series win, show co-creator Dan Levy gave a speech, saying, "This acknowledgement is a lovely vote of confidence in the messages Schitt's Creek has come to stand for: the idea that inclusion can bring about growth and love to a community."

Levy then added, "In the spirit of inclusion, I hope this time next year this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today, because there is so much more to be celebrated."

Schitt's Creek beat out fellow nominees Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great, and Ted Lasso.