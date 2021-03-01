The Queen's Gambit wins big with two Golden Globes

As they say in chess: Checkmate. The Queen's Gambit took home two Golden Globes Sunday night. First, series star Anya Taylor-Joy was named Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work as Beth Harmon. Then, the series itself won the Golden Globe for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name, The Queen's Gambit follows Taylor-Joy's Beth, an orphan who discovers chess at a young age. As she grows, Beth masters her craft and begins chasing her dream of becoming a grandmaster, and furthermore, the greatest chess player to ever play the game. The miniseries became a cultural phenomenon, making chess sexy again, upon hitting Netflix in the fall.