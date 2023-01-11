The legendary actress won for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once but nothing, nowhere could get her to wrap it up.

Golden Globes pianist learned the hard way not to try and play off Michelle Yeoh: 'I can beat you up'

Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower is having a rough night. It's a hard job to try and play off an overwhelmed star during their acceptance speech — but maybe pick your battles. 'Cause Michelle Yeoh is not the one.

Yeoh won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once and took her time to soak in the moment.

"I'm just going to stand here and take this all in," Yeoh began, which should've been a sign to Flower as to how this would go.

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California Michelle Yeoh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Yeoh reflected on her 40 years in the business and how, when she first came to Hollywood, "it was a dream come true until I got here."

"I came here and was told, 'You're a minority,' and I said, 'No, that's not possible,'" Yeoh recalled, noting that she had just turned 60 last year. Though she had worked with some of the greatest filmmakers of the day, Yeoh spoke of how as she got older, fewer and fewer opportunities seemed to arise. She thought maybe that was all for her... and that was "fine."

"Then along came the best gift, Everything Everywhere All at Once," Yeoh continued, and so did Chloe Flower, just doing her job to keep this show on its toes. But as soon as Flower started tickling those ivories to signal Yeoh to wrap it up, the hidden dragon popped out of that crouching tiger.

"Shut up, please," Yeoh said. "I can beat you up, okay? It's that serious." While violence is never the answer, it's Michelle Effing Yeoh. Give her what she wants.

Yeoh continued on with her speech as Flower gently played on in the background, thanking the filmmakers the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and her costars Ke Huy Quan, who won a Globe earlier in the evening, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

And, luckily, no pianos, nor pianists, were hurt in the making of the 2023 Golden Globes.

