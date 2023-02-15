The actor won for his role in Yellowstone but couldn't attend last month's ceremony.

Kevin Costner finally gets to deliver Golden Globes acceptance speech — from the comfort of his bed

Kevin Costner couldn't make it to the 2023 Golden Globes, but he finally got a chance to accept his award and express his regrets over missing the ceremony.

Costner had intended to go to the Globes, which returned this year after being canceled last year over a number of scandals, but was stuck in Montecito, Calif., due to massive flooding in the state. Costner won that night for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role in Yellowstone.

Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Unboxes Golden Globe in Bed After Missing Ceremony Due to Flooding Kevin Costner finally gets to deliver Golden Globes acceptance speech | Credit: Kevin Costner/Instagram

In a video he posted to Instagram, the two-time Oscar-winner unboxes his Golden Globes statuette as he tells the story of what happened that night. Costner says when his wife Christine realized that his "heart was a little low" at not being able to attend the Globes in-person, she went down to the store and got him about 30 balloons and they watched the show together with their kids.

"We watched the whole doggone thing and my kids heard our name be called, and we weren't at one of the greatest parties in the world," Costner said. "We wanted to be, but we found ourself together as a family. My children heard my name called, and they stood up and they cheered."

Costner, despite having his fair share of hardware, including two other Golden Globes, seemed genuinely moved to be holding the statuette, and gave a little speech from his bed, thanking the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press and everyone who's supported him.

"When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these things and even wonder if you're ever gonna get in a room like that," he said. "It feels really good to have this, there's no substitute for being there."

Related content: