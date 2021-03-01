The actress caused some surprise when she dropped the Green Bay Packers quarterback's name during the awards ceremony.

Jodie Foster explains her shoutout to Aaron Rodgers during her Globes acceptance speech: 'We'll see who wins'

If you were confused when a giddy Jodie Foster thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her acceptance speech for her Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe win on Sunday, you weren't alone.

As it turns out, the actress and Packers super fan was actually returning the favor after Rodgers thanked Foster during his acceptance speech for the NFL MVP award for the 2020 season. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Foster told the late night host, if she won for her role in The Mauritanian at the Globes, she'd pay back with a Rodgers shout out — and she did.

Image zoom Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Grant Halverson/Getty Images

But the fun back and froth may not end there.

"Not only am I a big Packers fan, but I am the competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers," Foster told reporters in the pressroom after her win at Sunday's Globes. "I just got a very cute video from him where he says he is going to get me back. So we'll see who wins."

After some speculation that the actress was responsible for the romance between Rodgers and his recently-announced fiancée (and Foster's The Mauritanian co-star) Shailene Woodley, she also clarified that she did not in fact introduce them.

"I did not set up Shailene and Aaron Rodgers," she said. "I have never met him. But it is possible I love to talk about how much I love the Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about them, so of course Shailene was aware of my enthusiasm for the team."

Bring on round three.