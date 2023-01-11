"I'm sure Netflix would love that," Ortega said at the 2023 Golden Globes.

In Jenna Ortega's fantasy world, Wednesday Addams is dance, dance, dancing (with her hands, hands, hands above her head) next to Lady Gaga in season 2 of her hit Netflix series.

Speaking on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, the Wednesday star revealed her thoughts on how Gaga could fit into a potential season 2 plot, after TikTok users re-popularized the pop star's 2011 song "Bloody Mary" by editing it over a dance sequence the Addams Family adaptation.

Jenna Ortega at Golden Globes / Lady Gaga

"I'm sure Netflix would love that," Ortega told Variety ahead of the ceremony, after a reporter asked what role might be ideal for Gaga in season 2. "I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

Ortega — who further confirmed that Netflix was getting "a writers room together" for season 2 — also said that, before she and Gaga both went viral on TikTok because of Wednesday, they shared a mutual, professional connection in the industry.

"You know what's funny [with] Lady Gaga? A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser that used to work with her, and I'd just seen Lady Gaga in concert in Boston a couple of years before, and she'd made me a video saying, 'Hey Jenna, I heard you're a fan,'" Ortega continued. "It was a really sweet video. I doubt she had any idea who I was back then, but to see her do [the Wednesday dance on TikTok] now, it's one of those moments you acknowledge life changes really fast. It's crazy."

