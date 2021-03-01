Jason Sudeikis explains his sweatshirt from the Golden Globes: 'Don't call it product placement'

Jason Sudeikis emerged from the Golden Globes as a first-time winner and America's favorite cozy hoodie-clad king.

Amid social media's obsession with the Ted Lasso star's choice of attire for the glamorous event — a brightly colored tie-dye sweatshirt — Sudeikis revealed in the Golden Globes press room Sunday that it was not an instance of paid product placement, but rather a simple gesture to show support for a brand he admires.

"The hoodie is [Forward__Space], my sister's dance and workout space in New York," the 45-year-old said. "It's a nice hoodie as much as the message. When they do something, they believe in you, encourage them, and don't call it product placement."

Image zoom Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The New York-based Forward___Space is billed as a dance experience that offers "dynamic sweat sessions" with athletic conditioning for all athletic levels, and, judging by its Instagram page, has seen a dramatic increase in attention during the pandemic.

Though Sudeikis' Golden Globe victory — and endearingly meandering acceptance speech featuring "direction" from his fellow category nominee Don Cheadle — became a hot topic during the telecast, the actor's comfy attire stole the show.

"Jason Sudeikis in a tie-dye hoodie on zoom is a whole pandemic vibe. #GoldenGlobes," tweeted one user, while another congratulated Sudeikis not only for his first Golden Globe victory, but for "making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie-dye hoodie."

Golden Globes cohost Tina Fey also called out the moment shortly after Sudeikis' speech, quipping: "If anybody wants to know where they can get Jason Sudekis' hoodie, go to nbc.com/globesfashion."

See the full list of 2021 Golden Globes winners here.