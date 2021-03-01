Jason Sudeikis on Don Cheadle's 'wrap it up' during Golden Globes speech: 'Just Kansas City love'

It's all love between Jason Sudeikis and Don Cheadle, even after the Black Monday star motioned "wrap it up" to the Ted Lasso actor during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

On Sunday night, Sudeikis was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy thanks to his unfailingly optimistic and earnest role on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. And during his speech, Cheadle, who was also nominated in the same category, was shown motioning for Sudeikis to finish talking. "That's just Kansas City love," Sudeikis told reporters of that hilarious exchange. "If anyone is going to tell me to do that, he'd know I'd listen to him. Most people don't know he's an amazing stage manager as well as an American acting icon."

Sudeikis also confirmed winning was a "genuine surprise."

"Despite the accolade, I am not a good enough actor to pretend that well," he says. As for what his onscreen alter ego would think of his win, Sudeikis says, "I think Ted's impression of this win would be that it was a little too singular for his taste but it is still nice that the show garnered any attention to its nominations to the show and acting, but we're on to the next one."

Since he was Zooming in to the Golden Globes from London where he's currently in production on Ted Lasso season 2, the time difference meant it was about 2 a.m. for him. That's why he was dressed more for comfort than glam in a tie-dye hoodie. "The hoodie is forwardspace.com, my sister's dance and workout space in NY," Sudeikis says. "It's a nice hoodie as much as the message. When they do something you believe in you encourage them and don't call it product placement."

And when pressed for what he could say about season 2 of Ted Lasso, Sudeikis just says, "Nothing! What a waste of a question. Of course I could, but I'm not going to say a word. I'll get sued by Apple and I don't want that heat."

