Mad Men stars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka recreate Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago

In a weird year like 2021, when attending the Golden Globes means putting on full glam and sitting on your couch to attend a Zoom meeting, stars are getting creative when it comes to marking the occasion. And for January Jones and Kiernan Shipka, Sunday proved to be the perfect time to recreate one of their old Globes looks.

The former Mad Men costars, who played Betty Draper (Jones) and her daughter, Sally (Shipka), for seven seasons on the hit AMC drama, donned the same dresses they wore to the awards show a decade ago. Yes, that means Shipka still fits into a dress she wore when she was 11 years old.

Posting a current photo and a 2011 snap of her striking red Versace dress on Instagram, Jones wrote, "10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits."

Shortly after, Shipka followed suit and wrote, "hey @januaryjones I heard we're putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago."

Check out their posts below.