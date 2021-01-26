Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda's Hollywood imprint just got a little more legendary.

For her 60-year career spanning films, television, humanitarian work, and activism, the two-time Oscar-winning actress will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday.

The HFPA board of directors selected Fonda — a 15-time Golden Globe nominee (and seven-time winner) for her work in films like Klute, Julia, and Youth — to receive this year's career achievement prize for her contributions to cinema and culture over the decades, as her multifaceted activism has spanned issues of war, youth empowerment, gender equality, the environment, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Beyond her iconic roles in movies (and the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie opposite Lily Tomlin), Fonda's philanthropic causes include fundraising for her nonprofit organizations the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and the Women's Media Center, as well as donating to Donor Direct Action and lending her voice to Fire Drill Fridays in support of climate change awareness. In 2019, she was arrested three times for protesting climate change outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

"For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time," said HFPA president Ali Sar in a statement. "Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained."

Past recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier, and Lucille Ball.

Fonda, 83, can next be seen in the upcoming seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.