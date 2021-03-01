There won't be an In Memoriam segment at the 2021 Golden Globes — here's why

We've lost huge stars like Chadwick Boseman and Sean Connery since last year's Golden Globes, so some viewers might understandably be expecting an In Memoriam segment during tonight's event.

However, unlike the Oscars and SAG Awards, the Globes haven't done an In Memoriam in recent years. And it's because the segment's been "handled really well" by others that the Globes haven't dedicated time to it, producer Barry Adelman told PEOPLE in 2017.

The Globes are still paying tribute to film and TV stars on its website; recent entries have honored Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer, Cicely Tyson, John le Carré, Connery, and more.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

One major exception came in 2017 when the Globes mourned the sudden deaths of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, which occurred just weeks before that year's ceremony.

Last year's host Ricky Gervais even joked about the lack of an In Memoriam segment during his monologue.

"We were going to do an In Memoriam this year, but when I saw the list of people who died, it wasn't diverse enough. It was mostly white people and I thought, 'Nah, not on my watch.' Maybe next year. We'll see what happens," the comedian said.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.