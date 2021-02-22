Golden Globes 2021 winner predictions: EW picks who should and who will win

It's Hollywood's biggest party... kind of! We still don't know exactly what this year's Golden Globe Awards will look like, with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returning to cohost (only this time from opposite coasts) for a socially distanced edition, but we feel a bit more confident making our guesses about the winners. As always, expect some telling Oscar previews, a few wild upsets, and a little bit of Ryan Murphy love.

Check out EW's predictions in the major movie and TV categories below, as well as our feelings on who should win. (This being the quirky Globes, there isn't always a ton of overlap.)

The Golden Globes air this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Film

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Should and will win: Nomadland. The HFPA loves to anoint an Oscar front-runner, and they're clearly high on Nomadland, even handing it a Screenplay nod. Watch out for another favorite among these voters, though: Aaron Sorkin's talky, prescient Chicago 7. —David Canfield

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Should win: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Will win: Hamilton. This category's age-old tension: spectacle or laughs? If the latter, Sacha Baron Cohen's wild Borat sequel should fit the bill (and our critic Leah Greenblatt, picking our movie "shoulds," hopes as much), but Disney+'s Hamilton film may be just too rousing to deny. —DC

Best Director for a Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Should and will win: Chloé Zhao. Emerald Fennell's breakout drama has proved to be a…promising contender with surprise nods across the board, but support for Chloé Zhao will continue her steamroll through the precursors, enough for a win here. —Joey Nolfi

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Should and will win: Chadwick Boseman. The late Boseman is rightly the front-runner for his career-best turn in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. However, the HFPA wasn't crazy about the movie overall; Anthony Hopkins is a worthy challenger. —DC

Image zoom Credit: Focus Features

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Should and will win: Carey Mulligan. Promising Young Woman dressed Mulligan to kill, and she's poised to slay awards season with a mammoth swell of support fueling her bid. Her brilliant, beloved performance captures the fiery feminist sentiment of a cultural moment. Expect the HFPA to endorse the movement — and the excellence. —JN

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Should and will win: Sacha Baron Cohen. In 2007, Baron Cohen won the award for the original Borat. In a scattered field of lower-profile (and, in James Corden's case, poorly received) work, he stands an excellent shot of taking the trophy again 14 years later. But don't rule out a Hamilton wave. —DC

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Should win: Anya Taylor-Joy

Will win: Maria Bakalova. Bakalova gives one of the best performances of the year in a widely seen digital blockbuster. Plus, the HFPA loves anointing future superstars, and Bakalova is poised to blow up. —JN

Image zoom Credit: Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Should and will win: Daniel Kaluuya. Baron Cohen's got the biggest movie behind him, but he'll likely win for Borat; any voter who watches Judas and the Black Messiah will have a hard time not selecting the electric Daniel Kaluuya. —DC

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Should win: Helena Zengel

Will win: Olivia Colman. Fear the wrath of a Mamaw scorned, but we see another Colman-over-Close duel ending as it did at the Oscars in 2019; the HFPA adores the multi-Globe-winning Crown star. Helena Zengel holds her own with Tom Hanks, we should note, and deserves a look too. —JN

Image zoom Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace / Focus Features

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

The Father, written by Florian Zeller

Mank, written by Jack Fincher

Nomadland, written by Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, written by Emerald Fennell

The Trial of the Chicago 7, written by Aaron Sorkin

Will and should win: Promising Young Woman. The Globes can safely recognize Fennell's thematically rich work here, by lifting up the words that sparked Mulligan's fire. These are all Best Picture players, of course; another favorite may be quietly lurking. —JN

TV

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Should Win: The Crown

Will Win: Ratched. Trust this voting body to throw some curveballs. So, in a category with buzzy Ozark, überpopular The Mandalorian, timely Lovecraft Country, and maybe the finest year of The Crown yet, we're anticipating a Ratched upset. Is Ratched even, like, good? No. But it is (by default) Ryan Murphy's best Netflix drama, and the producer is a Globes favorite. —Darren Franich

Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Should win: Olivia Colman.

Will win: Emma Corrin. Colman has won three Globes in five years. So, despite her powerful final Crown year, another royal will seize the throne. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves a glamorous newcomer — and Emma Corrin's star turn as Diana is literally about glamorously newcoming. —DF

Image zoom Credit: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Should win: Bob Odenkirk.

Will Win: Al Pacino. Jason Bateman, and Bob Odenkirk have already lost in this category twice and three times, respectively. Perry Mason wasn't flashy enough for the Globes. Josh O'Connor gave a bittersweet and moving performance as Prince Charles... but Al Pacino as a gruff and growly Nazi killer? The HFPA won't be able to resist. —Kristen Baldwin

Image zoom Credit: Apple TV+

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Should and will win: Ted Lasso. The Globes love to put their stamp on a buzzy new comedy, which probably rules out Schitt's Creek, which swept the 2020 Emmys. And given that Apple TV+ has only one real shot at a major award from the HFPA this year, expect them to go all out with their campaign for Coach Lasso. —KB

Image zoom Credit: Colin Hutton/HBO

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Should and will win: Kaley Cuoco. Rather than replicating the Emmys' outpouring of love for Schitt's Creek, the Globes will look to anoint a new queen of comedy. Only Lily Collins has been nominated before (in 2017 for Rules Don't Apply) — but God willing, voters will just say non to Emily. Kaley Cuoco is masterfully madcap on The Flight Attendant, and she has the star power to push her over the edge. —KB

Image zoom Credit: Apple TV +

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Should and will win: Jason Sudeikis. Can you believe this is Eugene Levy's first-ever Globes nomination? (The same can be said for his Creek costar O'Hara.) Still, this is Sudeikis' category to lose: His heartwarming, hilarious performance as an American optimist in London saved many a viewer's sanity in 2020. —KB

Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

Should and will win: Gillian Anderson. Much like the Iron Lady herself, Anderson cannot and will not be denied. Her performance as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is about as visceral and authentic as it gets. Here's hoping the actress thanks her bouffant wig in her acceptance speech. —KB

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Should and will win: John Boyega. It's almost not fair, since the actor is the full-fledged lead of "Red, White and Blue," his chapter of the Small Axe anthology. But his stunning turn as boundary-breaking Black police officer Leroy Logan is a marvel of controlled passions. Leroy is condemned by his racist colleagues and ostracized from a community that considers him a race traitor. It's a soulful performance that blends hope and fury. —DF

Image zoom Credit: KEN WORONER/NETFLIX

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

Small Axe

The Queen's Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Should win: Small Axe.

Will win: The Queen's Gambit. Call it what you will — streaming cinema, anthology, "movie collection" — Steve McQueen's Small Axe is an astonishment of sociopolitical riches. But in a category packed with word-of-mouth sensations, the addictive Queen's Gambit should simultaneously checkmate all four opponents. —DF

Image zoom Credit: HBO

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Should win: Ethan Hawke.

Will win: Hugh Grant. Pour one out for Morgan Spector, snubbed for his furiously vital work in The Plot Against America. (Heck, pour one out for the eternally un-nominated Plot Against America.) Hawke could win just for most acting, but Hugh Grant's years-long comeback will win over Undoing finale skeptics. —DF

Image zoom Credit: KEN WORONER/NETFLIX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Should and will win: Anya Taylor-Joy. Acclaimed ingenues and your favorite awards-y Australians make this a uniquely stacked lineup. Count on Anya Taylor-Joy, though. Queen's Gambit is mostly deep thoughts about chess pieces, but her brilliantly destructive prodigy transformed the internal drama into the year's most addictive binge. —DF

