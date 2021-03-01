Norman Lear wins first Golden Globe of his career with the Carol Burnett Award

The recipient of six Emmys, two Peabodys, a Humanist Arts Award and a Kennedy Center Honors is finally the winner of a Golden Globe.

Norman Lear, 98, was named the 2021 recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for his achievements in television. The prolific producer is the mastermind behind some of TV's most classic sitcoms, including All in the Family, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Maude, and Sanford and Sons.

"I could not feel more blessed," Lear said from his home. "I am convinced laughter adds time to one's life and no one has made me laugh harder, nobody I owe more time to than Carol Burnett and the brilliant team that helped her realize her comedic genius."

Image zoom Norman Lear accepts the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes. | Credit: NBC

He also thanked several former collaborators, writers and his family.

"I've never lived alone. I've never laughed alone and that has much to do with my being here today," he said. "Bless you Carol Burnett for everything you have meant to me ... so glad we had this time together." He then shook his left ear.

Lear's award was preceded by pre-taped tributes from Wanda Sykes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Marisa Tomei.

Before the telecast, the progressive and typically outspoken producer posted a video on his Instagram account questioning how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association would address the organization's lack of diversity. A recent report in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the non-profit, which makes money by licensing the Golden Globes to NBC each year, has no black voters.

"I'm thinking too about the Hollywood Foreign Press and the fact, as they will talk about tonight — it's on everybody's mind — that they have been existing all these years without so much as an African American leader among them," he said. "There hasn't been one. And I know it's on everybody's mind. I'm eager to hear what they have to say about it."

"I know that the future will see us all working together," he continued. "Black, brown, white, all of us. Bless us all."

Lear also tweeted a #TimesUp message.