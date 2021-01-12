Spike Lee's kids named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Spike Lee's children will represent their father's decorated awards history at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has named Satchel and Jackson Lee — the BlacKkKlansman and Do the Right Thing helmer's children with producer Tonya Lewis Lee — as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

The siblings will assist with the presentation of the 78th Golden Globe Awards — where their father is expected to be a contender for Da 5 Bloods — and work to raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing. The duo join a long line of industry children who've taken on such duties in the past, including Laura Dern (daughter of Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern), Isan Elba (daughter of Idris Elba), Rumer Willis (Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter), and Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson.

Satchel and Jackson's appointment marks a number of firsts: They are the first Black siblings to hold the position, and Jackson has become the first Black male ambassador in Golden Globes history.

The pair have chosen to support the Callen-Lorde and Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations in support of LGBTQIA+ healthcare and youth mentorship in underserved communities. Both groups will receive a $25,000 grant from the HFPA.

"We're proud to carry our father's legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts," said Satchel Lee in a press statement. "This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it's an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City."

Added Jackson: "Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives. As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change."

Previously known as Miss/Mr. Golden Globe dependent on the recipient, the position received a makeover for the 2018 edition in an effort to "represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA's commitment to philanthropy," according to an HFPA press statement that year. Across its 76-year history, the Golden Globes have appointed the position once per year since 1963.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 2021 Golden Globes are scheduled to air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.