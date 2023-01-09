See who we think will take home trophies at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globes 2023 winner predictions: EW picks who should and will win

But the HFPA can sometimes be an unpredictable bunch — and the membership has changed over the past year or so as the group has committed to increasing and diversifying itself. So who will win is different from who should win in several cases.

Below, see our predictions for the winners of the 2023 Golden Globes, which air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Fabelmans (From L-R): Keeley Karsten, Sophia Kopera, Michelle Williams, and Gabriel LaBelle in 'The Fabelmans' | Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Should win: Tár.

Will win: The Fabelmans. Steven Spielberg's family drama should confirm its early frontrunner status with a victory in this major race. But look for Top Gun: Maverick to start catching up once the guild award season starts in earnest. —Dave Karger

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Everything Everywhere All at Once (L to R): Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, and James Hong in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Should win: The Banshees of Inisherin.

Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once. The trippy action-comedy isn't a typical Globe-winning film, but a victory here will help it rise to the top of the overall list of contenders alongside The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick. —DK

Best Director for a Motion Picture

The Fabelmans Star Gabriel LaBelle and director Steven Spielberg on the set of 'The Fabelmans' | Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Should and will win: Steven Spielberg. It's been over 20 years since his last competitive Globe win (in 1999 for Saving Private Ryan). Making his most personal film to date should change that. —DK

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features Cate Blanchett in 'Tár' | Credit: Focus Features

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Should and will win: Cate Blanchett. I'm not sure how anyone in any voting body can watch Blanchett's performance as Lydia Tár and not think she deserves all the awards. This is even more of a lock considering Michelle Yeoh is in the comedy category. —DK

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Elvis Austin Butler in 'Elvis' | Credit: Hugh Stewart/Warner Bros.

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Should and will win: Austin Butler. This one is a toss-up between Butler and Brendan Fraser. But given the fact that Fraser has said he won't attend the ceremony and the HFPA's attraction to young actors playing musical icons (see: Rami Malek and Taron Egerton), I'm leaning toward Butler. —DK

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should and will win: Michelle Yeoh. She's a veteran, she's beloved, and she deserves this award simply for playing so many different versions of her character in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And brilliantly at that. —DK

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Colin Farrell with Jenny the Donkey in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' | Credit: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Should and will win: Colin Farrell. The talented charmer won this very award 14 years ago for another Martin McDonagh dark comedy (In Bruges). They've both topped themselves with Banshees so this win is a given. —DK

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Jamie Lee Curtis cr: Allyson Riggs/A24 Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Should and will win: Jamie Lee Curtis. She's Hollywood royalty, respected by all, and tons of fun when making speeches. Although she's never had an Oscar nomination (yet), this is her eighth Globe nod, and I'd say a third win seems inevitable. —DK

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Should win: Brendan Gleeson.

Will win: Ke Huy Quan. The year's most heartwarming comeback kid has already won prizes from the Gotham Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle for his sympathetic turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Now he's poised to pick up a major trophy on the West Coast. —DK

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh on set of the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved. Writer/director Martin McDonagh on the set of 'The Banshees of Inisherin' | Credit: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Todd Field, Tár

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Should and will win: Martin McDonagh: Five years ago McDonagh won this award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. His surprisingly emotional Banshees of Inisherin should tug at the voters' heartstrings as much as it makes them laugh. —DK

TELEVISION

Best Television Series — Drama

Severance Adam Scott and Jen Tullock on 'Severance' | Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Apple TV +

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Should win: Better Call Saul.

Will win: Severance. Yes, The Crown is typically a Globes favorite, but we can only assume that this new voting body will want to shake things up a bit. Severance is an industry favorite and was largely snubbed at the Emmys, so giving the Apple TV+ drama a big win seems like an easy way for the Globes to make a bold statement. —Kristen Baldwin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Euphoria Zendaya on 'Euphoria' | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Should and will win: Zendaya. As much as we'd love the chaos of a Hilary Swank upset, the Euphoria star is on a winning streak. —KB

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Better Call Saul series finale Bob Odenkirk on 'Better Call Saul' | Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Should and will win: Bob Odenkirk. It's a close race between Odenkirk and Severance's Scott, but the Saul star is beloved — and he's been passed over five times by the Emmys. Globes voters could generate some major goodwill for rewarding his career-best performance. —KB

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

THE BEAR Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri on 'The Bear' | Credit: FX

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Should and will win: The Bear. The old Globes loved rewarding stylish freshman comedies, especially when they could claim right of accolade discovery on a rookie too new for Emmy eligibility. That may change with an expanded membership, but the FX-Hulu series is unquestionably the best show in its category, though the Wednesday phenomenon could be a populist spoiler. —Darren Franich

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Wednesday Addams Jenna Ortega on 'Wednesday' | Credit: Netflix

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Should Win: Quinta Brunson.

Will Win: Jenna Ortega. Abbott Elementary debuted just a week before the nominations were announced for the zombie 2022 ceremony, so creator Brunson could earn the prize if enough HFPA members have caught onto her delightful star turn. But I'm banking on Ortega and that dance. —DF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

The Bear Jeremy Allen White on 'The Bear' | Credit: Matt Dinerstein/FX

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Should win: Bill Hader.

Will win: Jeremy Allen White. Who is also great, though I give a slight edge to the black-hole comedy-horror of Hader's increasingly unhinged Barry performance. But White made chef-ing look tragic, triumphant, and romantic. Note: A win for either Murder Martins will indicate the new Globes votership is even goofier than before. —DF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY SHERYL LEE RALPH Sheryl Lee Ralph on 'Abbott Elementary' | Credit: Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Should win: Elizabeth Debicki.

Will (and honestly, also Should): Sheryl Lee Ralph. A comedy series star hasn't won in this category since Jane Lynch took home the Globe for Glee in 2011, but Ralph is having an extended, very overdue moment — and we all want to hear her sing again. —KB

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Christopher Walken Roles Christopher Walken and John Turturro on 'Severance' | Credit: Apple TV+

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Should and will win: John Turturro. Even if Severance doesn't take the top Drama prize, Turturro's heartwarming/breaking turn as the fussy-funny Irv cannot be denied. —KB

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The White Lotus Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James on 'The White Lotus' | Credit: HBO

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Should and will win: The White Lotus. Season 2 of the buzzy, decadent murder-mystery drama wrapped up just as voters received their ballots in the mail. But it's not just recency bias: Lotus is simply the best series on the ballot, followed by the underrated Black Bird. —KB

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in 'Black Bird' | Credit: Apple TV+

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Should win: Colin Firth.

Will win: Taron Egerton. Okay but now, besides Kristen, has anyone seen Black Bird? I'm being cruel to be kind — obscurity is sometimes a virtue in Globesland. You gotta pick one out-there streaming pick with this awards show, and Egerton's mine. —DF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Dropout -- “Lizzy” - Episode 108 Amanda Seyfried in 'The Dropout' | Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Should win: Lily James.

Will win: Amanda Seyfried. In the "who did the best celebrity impression" category, I'd put James' almost supernatural summoning of Pamela Anderson above Seyfried's Elizabeth Holmes pastiche. But you know who disagrees with me? Literally every awards-giving body so far. —DF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Should and will win: Jennifer Coolidge. I'd call this category the biggest toss-up and the most coherent smattering of critical favorites and mainstream sensations, and I wonder if four-time winner Danes will triumph if enough voters watch all of Fleishman. I think Coolidge benefits the most from the sensation of White Lotus season 2, though, especially since the finale gave her character one big moment after another. —DF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

THE PATIENT Domhnall Gleeson in 'The Patient' | Credit: Suzanne Tenner/FX

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Should and will win: Domhnall Gleeson. I might be missing a Dahmer sweep here, but in the clash of hot-serial-killer shows, I think Gleeson's Patient simmer will be a virtue. —DF

