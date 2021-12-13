The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognized the top films and TV shows of the year as it works to move past news that it previously contained no Black members.

Snoop Dogg announces Belfast, Squid Game, more at 2022 Golden Globe nominations: See the full list

The Golden Globes are still turning on their awards season axis, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled Monday its annual roster of nominees following a year of intense scrutiny over its lack of diverse membership and questionable practices.

This year's list of nominees across film and television — announced with the help of Snoop Dogg — includes a diverse crop of actors and projects, including the Will Smith-led drama King Richard in Best Picture and Best Actor, Jane Campion's psychological thriller The Power of the Dog scoring multiple nominations (including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting honors for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee), as well as Netflix's Squid Game earning two nominations for stars O Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae atop its placement among the Best Television Series (Drama) nominees.

The group received intense backlash last year for snubbing Black-led films like Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom from its roster of Best Picture nominees, though several Black performers were among the group's top film nominations this year, including Smith and his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis, Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Ruth Negga (Passing), and Mahershala Ali (Swan Song). Noticeably absent was Jennifer Hudson's performance as Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Studio and strategist submissions for the 2022 nominations were not required for consideration this year, though the HFPA said it would consider requests from filmmakers and studios who asked that their content be considered in specific categories.

Long seen as a key precursor in the run-up to the Oscars, the HFPA fell from its pedestal days before the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony, after the Los Angeles Times published a story touching on long-discussed controversies within the association. The piece further revealed that there were no Black members among the ranks of the HFPA, which, as previously mentioned, had received criticism for snubbing the Oscars' eventual Best Picture nominee Judas and the Black Messiah in its top category last year.

Since then, the HFPA said it overhauled its inclusion practices, member selection, and bylaws governing conduct before welcoming 21 new members into the fold for the current season. The HFPA also partnered with the NAACP to fight for more inclusion across the industry.

Amid the scandal, EW interviewed several Hollywood insiders working on major campaigns in the current awards race, most of whom criticized the Globes' comeback attempt.

"Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted," a prominent publicity head told us, while an influential Oscar campaign mastermind speculated that many nominees wouldn't willingly accept nods if they came their way: "You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way," they said. "Given the conversation right now, [the Globes don't] feel positive. [They don't] feel like forward momentum."

Winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 9, though an exact format has yet to be announced. See the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations below.

76th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement Golden Globes announce 2022 nominations amid a year of scandal. | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

Respect

No Time to Die

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.