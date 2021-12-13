Snoop Dogg announces Belfast, Squid Game, more at 2022 Golden Globe nominations: See the full list
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognized the top films and TV shows of the year as it works to move past news that it previously contained no Black members.
The Golden Globes are still turning on their awards season axis, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled Monday its annual roster of nominees following a year of intense scrutiny over its lack of diverse membership and questionable practices.
This year's list of nominees across film and television — announced with the help of Snoop Dogg — includes a diverse crop of actors and projects, including the Will Smith-led drama King Richard in Best Picture and Best Actor, Jane Campion's psychological thriller The Power of the Dog scoring multiple nominations (including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting honors for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee), as well as Netflix's Squid Game earning two nominations for stars O Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae atop its placement among the Best Television Series (Drama) nominees.
The group received intense backlash last year for snubbing Black-led films like Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom from its roster of Best Picture nominees, though several Black performers were among the group's top film nominations this year, including Smith and his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis, Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Ruth Negga (Passing), and Mahershala Ali (Swan Song). Noticeably absent was Jennifer Hudson's performance as Aretha Franklin in Respect.
Studio and strategist submissions for the 2022 nominations were not required for consideration this year, though the HFPA said it would consider requests from filmmakers and studios who asked that their content be considered in specific categories.
Long seen as a key precursor in the run-up to the Oscars, the HFPA fell from its pedestal days before the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony, after the Los Angeles Times published a story touching on long-discussed controversies within the association. The piece further revealed that there were no Black members among the ranks of the HFPA, which, as previously mentioned, had received criticism for snubbing the Oscars' eventual Best Picture nominee Judas and the Black Messiah in its top category last year.
Ava DuVernay, Regina King, and Kerry Washington subsequently addressed the issue on social media, as did the most recent pair of Golden Globes hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, during the 2021 broadcast (which notched all-time low viewership ratings on NBC). Superstar actors Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo also spoke out against the HFPA's practices, while Tom Cruise gave back his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. Later, a band of 100 publicity firms similarly joined together to demand "profound and lasting change" from the HFPA, and NBC ultimately announced it would not air the Golden Globes ceremony on its network in 2022.
Since then, the HFPA said it overhauled its inclusion practices, member selection, and bylaws governing conduct before welcoming 21 new members into the fold for the current season. The HFPA also partnered with the NAACP to fight for more inclusion across the industry.
Amid the scandal, EW interviewed several Hollywood insiders working on major campaigns in the current awards race, most of whom criticized the Globes' comeback attempt.
"Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted," a prominent publicity head told us, while an influential Oscar campaign mastermind speculated that many nominees wouldn't willingly accept nods if they came their way: "You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way," they said. "Given the conversation right now, [the Globes don't] feel positive. [They don't] feel like forward momentum."
Winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 9, though an exact format has yet to be announced. See the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
Respect
No Time to Die
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
