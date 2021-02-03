See the full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominees

An awards season like never before kicks into high gear with nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes.

In a normal year, this unpredictable, alcohol-fueled ceremony would have taken place a month ago — but this is no normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed everything back, with the Oscars currently set for April and the Golden Globes airing — in some form — on Feb. 28 on NBC with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

While icons Jane Fonda and Norman Lear have already been announced as recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, respectively, at the 78th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is announcing the entire field of nominees today. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will host the nomination ceremony set to begin at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT. The first set of categories will be announced on the Today show and the remaining categories will be announced across E! News' digital platforms. The full list will also be revealed at goldenglobes.com and right here on EW.

Watch the announcement on the livestream above, and check back as we update the full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

iRegina King, One Night in Miami…

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television