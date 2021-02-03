See the full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominees
An awards season like never before is kicking into high gear with the 2021 Golden Globe nominations.
In a normal year, this unpredictable, alcohol-fueled ceremony would have taken place a month ago — but this is no normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed everything back, with the Oscars currently set for April and the Golden Globes airing — in some form — on Feb. 28 on NBC with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
While icons Jane Fonda and Norman Lear have already been announced as recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, respectively, at the 78th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is announcing the entire field of nominees today. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will host the nomination ceremony set to begin at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT. The first set of categories will be announced on the Today show and the remaining categories will be announced across E! News' digital platforms. The full list will also be revealed at goldenglobes.com and right here on EW.
Watch the announcement on the livestream above, and check back as we update the full list of nominees below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Best Director – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
iRegina King, One Night in Miami…
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
