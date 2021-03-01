Golden Globes 2021: See the full winners list
Awards season kicks off in earnest tonight with the 78th annual Golden Globes, and all eyes will be on the ceremony designed to honor excellence in film and television — but not for all the right reasons.
The Globes have already been delayed from January due to the pandemic, and fourth-time hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting from opposite coasts. (Fey anchors from New York while Poehler holds down Los Angeles.) Celebrities — the big draw for tune-in, especially when they start drinking — will accept trophies remotely, though presenters will appear at either location.
The ceremony also arrives at a time when the oft-maligned Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which oversees the event — is under fire again, as a recent Los Angeles Times investigation detailed ethical lapses and the fact that the HFPA doesn't have one Black journalist among its 87 members.
But on to the actual awards show! Mank enters the night as the movie with the most nominations (six), with The Trial of the Chicago 7 close behind at five, and The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman tied with four nominations each. The Crown reigns supreme among TV shows with six nods, and Schitt's Creek in second place with five noms, and Ozark and The Undoing tied with four. We already know two winners: Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear is honored with the Carol Burnett Award. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
We'll update the winners as they're announced live:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jared Leto, The Little Things
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
""lo Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Undoing
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Director — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
