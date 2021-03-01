Awards season kicks off in earnest tonight with the 78th annual Golden Globes, and all eyes will be on the ceremony designed to honor excellence in film and television — but not for all the right reasons.

The Globes have already been delayed from January due to the pandemic, and fourth-time hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting from opposite coasts. (Fey anchors from New York while Poehler holds down Los Angeles.) Celebrities — the big draw for tune-in, especially when they start drinking — will accept trophies remotely, though presenters will appear at either location.

The ceremony also arrives at a time when the oft-maligned Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which oversees the event — is under fire again, as a recent Los Angeles Times investigation detailed ethical lapses and the fact that the HFPA doesn't have one Black journalist among its 87 members.

But on to the actual awards show! Mank enters the night as the movie with the most nominations (six), with The Trial of the Chicago 7 close behind at five, and The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman tied with four nominations each. The Crown reigns supreme among TV shows with six nods, and Schitt's Creek in second place with five noms, and Ozark and The Undoing tied with four. We already know two winners: Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear is honored with the Carol Burnett Award. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

We'll update the winners as they're announced live:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Over the Moon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

""lo Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round

Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing

The Queen's Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father