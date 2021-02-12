Everything to know about the 2021 Golden Globes

From where and when to watch, to who's hosting, and more.

Another year, another awards season. Unlike prior years, however, Hollywood still has the coronavirus pandemic to contend with, which lends some uncertainty to the proceedings.

First out of the gate will be the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, which normally take place in early January but this year have been pushed back to Feb. 28. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reprising their role as hosts of the annual awards celebration — they previously hosted in 2013, 2014, and 2015 — which as always celebrates the best of the year in television and film.

In preparation for Hollywood's big night, EW has rounded up everything you need to know, including how and where to watch and more.

When are the Golden Globe Awards this year?

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, from The Beverly Hilton Hotel. It is unclear at this time how exactly the show will look with regards to in-person attendees, and live vs. pretaped elements.

How can I watch the show?

Anyone with cable access can watch the show live on NBC, or via the NBC website or app. Those who don't have a cable or satellite subscription have other options, however. Although exact details for this year are yet to be confirmed, usually paid subscription services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YoutubeTV and AT&T TV Now carry the show. And if you don't subscribe to any of those, many services offer a free trial you can utilize for the occasion.

Will there be a preshow or red carpet coverage?

Exact details have not yet been announced, but stay tuned.

Who is hosting?

As mentioned above, Fey and Poehler will be taking over hosting duties for the fourth time. The duo will be tackling their roles on separate coasts for the first time in Globes history, with Fey in New York and Poehler in Los Angeles. In addition, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the organization behind the awards) has announced that this year's Globes Ambassadors assisting with the handing out of the trophies will be Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee. This marks the first time in HFPA history that two siblings of color have held the position, with Jackson being the first Black male Ambassador.

Will the show feature live presenters?

All of the precise details of the show are still to be announced, however, EW can confirm that presenters will be joining Fey and Poehler in person at the Rainbow Room inside Rockefeller Center in NYC or at the Beverly Hilton in L.A.

Who is nominated?

Nominations for the 78th Golden Globes were announced on Feb. 3. Netflix's Mank and The Crown were the big winners of film and television, each with six nods. Netflix was the big winner overall, with a whopping 42 total nominations across all categories. See the full list of nominees here.

Who else is being honored?

This year's recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award — the award show's version of a lifetime achievement honor — is seven-time Globe winner and two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda. Fonda joins the illustrious ranks of past Cecil B. DeMille award honorees that includes Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeff Bridges.

This page will be updated as more information about this year's ceremony is announced.